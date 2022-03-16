Raymond “Ray” Sanchez, 1934–2022

Raymond “Ray” Sanchez from Exeter, Calif. passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He was 87 years old. Raymond was born on April 15, 1934 in Exeter to Isaac and Ramona Sanchez. Raymond was one of 12 children.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lupe; his daughter, Kathleen Miller (Glenn); his son, Andrew “Andy” Sanchez; his grandson, Jacob (fiancé Laura) of Farmersville, Calif.; his granddaughter, Rebekah (Sergio) of Turlock, Calif. and five month old, great granddaughter Valerie Perez; his brother, George Sanchez of Ivins, Utah; sister, Connie Gonzales of Exeter; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 followed by the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on March 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church 417 North E. Street, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Kaweah Delta, Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association Tulare County or their favorite charity. Private Veteran’s memorial service at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. will be held at a later date. Ray’s full obituary may be read and condolences maybe left for the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.