Ivalon Fox, 1933–2022

Ivalon Fox left us to join her loved ones in Heaven on March 9, 2022. She was a beautiful, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. After an extended illness, she passed away at home, with family by her side. Ivalon was born on Feb. 26, 1933, in Memphis, Texas, the only child of Charlie and Ellavee Hill. The family moved to California and settled in Lindsay in the 1940s.

On Sept. 14, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Fox, in Lindsay, Calif. They had three children; Steven, Gary, and Susan. They lived in Monterey, Calif., until 1970 when they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and purchased an unfinished house on 80 acres.

Ivy hated camping but ended up living in a house with no electricity or indoor plumbing for a time as she and Gary finished building the home. She used to joke that she thought the primitive lifestyle was behind her when she left the Texas farm. Her incredible memory contributed to her ability to be a great storyteller. She could recall events from her childhood on the little family farm as if they were yesterday, and she could take you right there with her. Ivy never entirely lost her Texas drawl, and we loved to hear it.

Together with some neighbors, Gary and Ivy helped establish the volunteer Mica Kidd Island Fire Department for their rural neighborhood. She loved to read and study history and spent many years compiling genealogy for her and Gary’s families. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and they loved her. Strays always found their way to her door and her heart. She was also an avid knitter, and everyone could count on a new pair of knitted socks for Christmas.

Her eldest grandson, Chuck, spent the last several years by her side, helping to care for her and keeping her supplied with tacos. She loved her tacos. We will forever cherish the memory of her sweet giggle, the twinkle in her eyes, and her kind and generous heart.

Ivalon was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gary; her eldest son, Steven; her beautiful granddaughter, Ellie; and her grandson, Tony.

Her survivors include her son, Gary; daughter, Susan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the incredible caregivers at Hospice of North Idaho, especially Donna, Alexa, and Constance. They brought so much comfort to mom and the family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

“Rest in Paradise on the wings of angels.”