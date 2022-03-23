Randall “Rand” Paul Bauman, 1949–2022

Randall “Rand” Paul Bauman of Three Rivers, Calif. passed away Thursday evening, March 10, 2022 peacefully at his home. He was 72 years old.

Rand was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Meriden, Conn. to Frank E. and Adele M. (Labutis) Bauman. He graduated Maloney High School in 1967. On April 1, 1969, he entered the Army and served as an infantryman in the 4th infantry division during the Vietnam War. Rand earned several awards including Air Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

After his service, he moved to California to build his home and raise his family. He was employed by the National Park Service at Sequoia and Kings Canyon for many years; his duties included historic restorations which he took great pride in. Rand was also an accomplished artist, and enjoyed riding his 1959 Panhead Harley around the mountains, foothills, and canyons of the California countryside.

Rand is preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Patricia (Nalewajek) Bauman.

He is survived by his brother John R. Bauman of Meriden, Conn.; two sisters, Diane E. Kashuba (Michael) of Myrtle Creek, Ore. and Janet M. Smith (Curtis) of Helena, Mont. He is also survived by his children: his sons, Joseph F. (Amanda) and Kevin C. Bauman of Three Rivers, Calif., his stepson James F. Miller (Rashalle) of Exeter, Calif., and his daughter Jacqueline C. Post (John) of Accord, N.Y. Rand was the loving grandfather to four grandsons: Tristan, Evan, Jackson and Jax. Additionally, he is survived by three nieces and a nephew.

At this time, service time and place are still pending but will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com.