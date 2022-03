Roger Daniel Price passed away on Nov. 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. He was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Visalia, 215 N. Locust St. Visalia, Calif. 93291. Directly following the service will be a Reception in the Geneva Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Chapel, of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

