Wanda Farmer of Florence, Ariz., has gone home to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022. Wanda was born on July 5, 1929. She was 92 years old.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Leman Farmer and son, Dale Farmer.

She is survived by her son, Dan Farmer; three grandchildren and their spouse; five great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jesus loves her; this we know for, the Bible tells us so!

In our loving thoughts until we meet again… “Mom, Grandma Wanda.”