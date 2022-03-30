Marie Jesusita Clark, 1934–2022

Marie Jesusita Clark passed away at home on March 22, 2022 with her daughters by her side. She was born on Sept. 7, 1934 in Marysville, Kan., being one of 16 children.

On Feb. 5, 1952 she married the love of her life, Leroy Clark Sr., and from that love eight children were born: Sandra, Dorothy, Susan, Barbara, Cathy, Pamela, Leroy Jr., and Mary.

With having numerous brothers and sisters multitasking was a breeze for Marie when she was an adult she had many jobs which lead her to having a career at Josten’s Yearbook for over 35 years. Marie was a devout Catholic and did Adoration at her church.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Domingo; her loving husband, Leroy Clark Sr.; her daughter, Mary Clark; her son, Leroy Clark Jr.; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many brothers and sisters.

Marie is survived by her daughters Pamela, Cathy, Barbara, Susan, Dorothy, and Sandra; her brothers Pete, Paul, and Juan; her sisters Lupe and Millie; 25 grandkids, 40 great grandkids; and four great great grandkids.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by burial at 2 p.m. at the Exeter District Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.