Alfred Haas passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Alfred was born in Oxnard, Calif. and grew up in Simi Valley, Calif. After he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, Alfred returned to Simi to begin his life-long career in farming. He was elected to the Park and Recreation Board for the city of Simi.

The family moved to Lindsay, Calif., in 1965. Alfred grew citrus and served on the Navel Orange Administrative Committee for many years. He was most proud of a discovery of an olive tree in one of his groves that he patented with the help of a horticulturist friend, The Haas Improved Manzanilla Olive. Alfred enjoyed selling his olives and olive oil at the Visalia Farmer’s Market. He was the first olive vendor at the market and shared his produce there for over 30 years.

Alfred was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Lindsay and served on the finance committee. He also supported his children and community through his work with 4-H, the Lindsay Sister City Committee, and the Lindsay High School Boosters.

Alfred enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, and golf. He loved to spend time with his family and sharing his barbecue and home-cured olives. He always enjoyed a bowl of ice cream or a homemade dessert.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Anne; and six children Mary Clark (Tim), Rick (Kathy), Terri Zielinski (Mark), Janet Smagala (John), David and Matthew (Lisa). Alfred is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Haas family would like to thank all the caregivers from Visiting Angels and All-Pro who provided kind and loving care in his final year.

A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 and funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at Sacred Heart Church in Lindsay.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Sacred Heart Church Building Fund. Checks can be sent to the church at 217 Lindero Avenue, Lindsay, CA 93247.