Jane Pogue, 94

Jane Pogue passed away peacefully at her home in Laguna Woods, Calif., on March 13, 2022. She was 94 years old.

She grew up in Visalia, Calif., graduating from Visalia Union High School in 1944. She attended Stephens College and U.C. Berkeley, where she joined Alpha Chi Omega.

Jane made her home in Exeter, Calif., and raised her family there. Later in life, she moved back to Visalia to work for her brother as a bookkeeper.

When she retired, she moved to Palm Desert, Calif., and then later, relocated to Laguna Hills, Calif., to live with her daughter, Betsy. She spent the last few years residing in Laguna Woods.

She is survived by her son, Steven Carlton; her three daughters, Claudia Blick, Betsy Scanlon and Susie King; eight grandsons, two granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Service to be held in Lake Forest, Calif. Instead of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Please see everloved.com/life-of/jane-pogue for more information.