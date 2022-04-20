Debra Thiessen, 56

Debra Thiessen of Farmersville, Calif., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was 56 years old. A visitation for Debra will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Sequoia Baptist Church, 3435 S. Linwood St., Visalia, Calif. Directly following the visitation will be a celebration of Debra’s life at the church. Burial will be at 12 p.m. at the Visalia Cemetery and after the graveside service everyone is welcome back to the church for a reception. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

