Karen Stahl, 1938–2022

Karen Stahl passed away April 1, 2022, in Visalia, Calif. She was 84 years old.

Karen (Pedersen) was born in Yankton, S.D. on Jan. 23, 1938. She was a graduate of the Colorado State University, department of Physical Education in 1960. While in school she was proud of her work at the state house as a guide.

Karen moved to Delano, Calif. in 1961 and began her teaching career at Delano High School as the physical education teacher, coach and mentor. She was the award winning coach of the girls basketball, tennis and track and field. Karen was also a noted instructor in the Gold Club as well. She went on to win many honors and awards for her school and her students. Karen was a beloved teacher and coach with many of her students paying honors to her for many years of service.

She retired in 1994 after 34 years from Delano High School. Karen and Waldo Stahl where married in 1962. He too was an outstanding teacher and coach at Delano High School. Waldo passed away in 2007.

Karen moved to Visalia to be close to family.

She is survived by many Stahl siblings, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Esperanza Hansen, RN, for the many years of love and compassion she gave to Karen, and thanks to the staff at Magnolia Park.