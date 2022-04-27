Ronnie Buck Bonds, 1941–2022

Ronnie Buck Bonds of Lindsay, Calif., passed away on April 14, 2022 in Visalia, Calif. He was 80 years old. Ronnie was born on July 29, 1941 in Pocahontas, Ark. to Buster S. Bonds and Mary D. Bonds.

He joined the military when he was 17. He married Rita Bonds, who passed away in 2005. Ronnie was a professional gambler, working for several casinos as a seat filler on the tables.

He was preceded in death by wife Rita; parents, Buster and Mary; brothers, Ricky Bonds and Terry Bonds; and his sister, Carolyn Cox.

Ronnie is survived by his siblings Larry Bonds, Gary Bonds and Gail Brawley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. A reception will be held following the service at Abundant Life Tabernacle Church, 841 West Cedar in Exeter, Calif. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.