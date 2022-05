Christine H. Vega passed away on April 4, 2022. She was 86 years old. Christine was born on Oct. 29, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday May 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 417 N E St, Exeter, CA 93221. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

