Earl Dale Armstrong, 1934–2022

Earl Dale Armstrong passed away on April 23, 2022 in Merced, Calif. He was 88 years old.

Dale was brought into this world by his great grandmother, Dr. Annie Laurie Bond on March 8, 1934, in Lindsay, Calif. He educated in Lindsay schools where he was active in athletics and the music program. Dale went on to earn a Bachelor of Vocational Education from Fresno State, a lifetime community College degree and a Standard Designated Subjects credential from UC Berkeley.

He developed and wrote curriculum for COS air conditioning/refrigeration program. He was an advisor for VICA. Dale served for a year as a National Service Consultant for Lennox A/C in Australia, helping to develop service and warranty standards. He was an active member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society and taught classes for member certification. He served as president of a four-state association affiliated with RSES. Dale worked as a member of National Ski Patrol for 15 years. He was also a very active member of the Masonic Lodge and a Life member of VFW.

Dale is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughters, Lesa (Norman) Schmidt and Cheryl Armstrong and fiancé, John Lovett; two grandchildren and one great grandson. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Bill) Creelman and their daughter, Jennifer Mirer.

Graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.