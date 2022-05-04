Judith Ann (Callison) Wynne, 1940–2022

Judith Ann (Callison) Wynne was called home to our Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022 peacefully in her home with her husband and eldest daughter by her side. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and babysitter.

Judy was born Dec. 7, 1940 in her home on the Goodell Ranch in Lemon Cove, Calif. to Susan Elizabeth (Martin) Callison and John Franklin Callison. She grew up in the beautiful foothills of Lemon Cove with her nine siblings. Judy attended and graduated from Sequoia Union Elementary School and Exeter Union High School, after which she attended College of the Sequoias.

She married her high school sweetheart Dennis Eugene Wynne at Sacred Heath Catholic Church in Exeter, Calif. on Nov. 8, 1958. Dennis and Judy were married for 63 beautiful years and were blessed with three children, Colleen, Colette, and Kevin. Judy enjoyed vacationing with her family at Avila Beach, spending countless hours in the sand and fishing off the pier. She also cherished her time in Three Rivers, Calif. fishing and camping and swimming on South Fork with her family.

Judy’s life’s calling was to mother and nurture children, as she spent 50 years of her life running a daycare in her home. The children she took care of held a special place in her heart. In her retirement, Judy often reminisced about the days she spent caring for hundreds of children that passed through her door. Those children impacted her life just as much as she impacted theirs.

Her catholic faith gave her the virtues necessary to be a loving mother to her own children and grandchildren and all the children she encountered. Always giving selflessly to those around her and never asking for anything in return. Judy will be joyfully remembered by her unmatched kindness and grace.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Elizabeth (Martin) Callison; her father, John Franklin Callison; stepfather, Bill Morgan; and siblings, Junior Warren, Ila Mae Strand, Bonnie Cook, Margarete Johnson, Leo Callison, Franklin Callison and Elbert Callison.

She is survived by husband Dennis Eugene Wynne; sisters, Betty Fulton and Carol Parker; children, Colleen Ann Wynne Hutcheson (Matt), Alisha Colette Wynne (Gabe Lujan) and Dennis Kevin Wynne (Judy Zamora, fiancé); grandchildren, Dawn Matheny, Kristi Cain, Patrick Hutcheson (Megan), Kathryn Wlasichuk (Brandon), Ryan Wynne, Christine Giannelli (Kevin), Jacqueline Hutcheson, Ashley Wynne, and Noah Wynne; her great-grandchildren, Boone and Trace Wlasichuk, Magnolia Hutcheson, Addi Mae Wynne, Austin and Ryan Cain, Destiny Martinez and Kylie Waters; and several great-great-grandchildren.

In honor of Judy’s selfless love and kindness, we ask that you spend time with your loved ones and find joy in their presence. There will be a viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. and rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 417 N. E St. in Exeter. Followed by a graveside service at Exeter District Cemetery. Immediately following her burial there will be a celebration of life luncheon at 12 p.m. at Whitney’s Wild Oak Ranch, 30162 Rd. 192 in Exeter, Calif. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.