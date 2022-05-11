Martin Dale Pecen, 1939–2022

Martin Dale Pecen (Papa) of Exeter, Calif., passed away on April 28, 2022 at his Exeter home with his wife by his side. He was 83 years old. He was born on April 5, 1939 in Chicago, Ill., to parents Martin and Elaine Pecen.

Martin was taught by his parents to love and serve his country. He served his country in the Armed Forces with the United States Army and Army National Guard for four years.

He lived the majority of his life in the Huntington Beach area of Southern California. He graduated from Robert A. Millikan High School (Long Beach), Orange Coast College, and also attended San Francisco State University.

Martin spent his entire career in the grocery industry. He rose to the rank of assistant regional manager at Market Basket Supermarket working in this capacity from 1959 to 1975. He then worked for Oro Wheat from 1975 to 1997 as a sales and delivery driver. He retired in 1997 at which time he and his wife Sally moved to Exeter to be closer to family.

He loved sports of all types; especially when there was a wager involved. Martin’s retirement years consisted of fishing, gambling, and spending time with family. During his “heyday” he was an accomplished athlete participating in ice skating, bowling, and softball. He was also very active in his children’s lives coaching little league and swimming.

Martin was always present at his grand children’s functions, be it aquatics or academics. He also passed along his vast knowledge of chess, ornithology, fishing and passion for classic cars to his grandchildren. He was a fixture at local Exeter coffee shops where he was always on the hunt for the most economical cup of coffee. His “coffee buddies” were a huge portion of his retired life and they shared many stories surrounding sports, grandchildren, and never ending “fish stories.” Martin was a very compassionate, caring individual to anyone he met, he would always defend his position on any issue and he always enjoyed a lively discussion.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and community members.

Martin is preceded in death by his daughter Kim Szechly in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sally; children, Michael and Christina Pecen, Madaline (Charlie) Norman and Ray Larson; grandchildren, Nate, Kirby, and Jake Norman of Visalia, Calif.; as well as grandchildren Devin Martinez, Matthew and John Jr. Szekely of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and many extended family and friends in Exeter and throughout Southern California.

The family wishes to thank American Care Hospice particularly (Candy, Maggie, Sherrie, Emmeline, Richard, and Felix), Tulare County Fire Department, and Exeter Ambulance for their support and compassionate care over the last several months. The support of these entities was extremely comforting during Martin’s final months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org. Martin faithfully supported this organization for over 27 years. Family services will be private.