Phoebe Jane Collins, 1928–2022

Phoebe Jane Collins went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022.

She was born on June 5, 1928 in Lathrop, Mo., the youngest daughter of DeMoss and Beatrice Crunk.

Phoebe grew up in Lathrop and Cameron, Mo. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1946 and was valedictorian of her high school class.

Phoebe moved to the Los Angeles area, where her three children were raised. They were her pride and joy. Her employer was the Patent Scaffolding Company in Los Angeles, Calif., where she started as their bookkeeper and was promoted to the office manager for a number of years. Retiring in 1986 she moved to Lindsay, Calif. to live near her oldest son, Terry Linville and family.

She was a member of the Lindsay Presbyterian Church where she participated in the church choir. Phoebe was a two time past president of the Lindsay AARP Chapter, she volunteered in a local hospice organization in Tulare County, served as a volunteer with the CHP in the Visalia, Calif. office, and was always looking for ways to help someone else with her goal to “always leave them laughing.”

Phoebe loved to shop, always with a coupon and looking for a bargain! She knew all of the salespeople at all of the shopping outlets in town and they knew her love of shopping.

“Mom loved to dance. Her favorite artists included Elvis, BeeGee’s, Donna Summer and the Beach Boys, however her greatest legacy was her strong faith in Jesus Christ.”

She is preceded in death by her three husbands; two sisters, Mary Raezella Walker and Catherine Joy Talbert; nephew, Tom Walker; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Linville.

Phoebe is survived by her son, Terry Linville and wife Carol of Clovis, Calif.; daughter, Madaleine Dowd and husband Tom of Napa, Calif.; her youngest son, DeMoss Collins and wife Wendy of Bedford, Texas; four grandchildren, Amy, Heather, Eric and Michael; nine great grandchildren, Connor, Lauren, Luke, Ryan, Emily, Kate, Blake, Ethan and Evan; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, Mo., under the direction of the Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop, Mo. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop, Mo.

A celebration of life service will be held in Napa, Calif. at a later date this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; American Porphyria Foundation or charity of your own choice. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.