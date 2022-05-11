Richard Wayne Lafferty, 1969–2022

Richard Wayne Lafferty passed away on April 11, 2022. He was 53 years old. Richard was born on Feb. 13, 1969 in Van Nuys, Calif. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Three Rivers Cemetery. The cemetery is at the corner of Old Three Rivers Road and South Fork Dr. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at the First Baptist Church in Three Rivers located at 42013 Eggers Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

