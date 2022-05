Thomas Buchmann of Visalia, Calif. passed away May 3, 2022. He was 73 years old. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 on the beach at Pismo Beach. Everyone is to meet at the Addie St. Parking Lot/beach access.

