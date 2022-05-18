Dorothy Jean Robertson, 1939–2022

Dorothy Jean Robertson passed away on May 10, 2022 in Exeter, Calif. She was 82 years old. Dorothy was born on Oct. 13, 1939 in Denver, Colo., to Vernon and Dorothy (Umbel) Hawkins.

Dorothy married John Robertson on Dec. 7, 1957. She was the very first Dairy Princess in the state of California. Dorothy wrote several articles for the Valley Voice newspaper. She loved the outdoors, camping and cooking. Dorothy was a teacher’s aide for some time at Valley Oak Jr. High School.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years John Robertson who passed away June 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Steve) Tankersly of Exeter and Sandra (Rob) Wilkinson of Clovis, Calif.; her brother, Frank Cody Jr. of Texas; her sister, Rosemarie (Jim) Oldham of Reno, Nev.; as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.