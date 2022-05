John Moree of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was 87 years old. A private graveside Service was held and a public celebration of John’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 555 W Visalia Rd, Exeter, Ca 93221. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter Ca. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn