Julian H. Garcia, 1930–2022

By The Sun-Gazette Staff

Julian H. Garcia passed away on May 16, 2022. He was 92 years old. Julian was born on Feb. 16, 1930 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church at 608 N. Church St., Visalia, CA 93291 with graveside service being held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

