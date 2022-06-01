Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward, 66

Deborah Lee “Debbie” Ward passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was 66 years old.

She was a graduate of Mount Whitney High in 1975, and a longtime resident of Visalia and Exeter, Calif., communities. She was a former bus driver for Student Transport of America, and enjoyed driving the students.

Debbie, will always be remembered for her generosity to others, her compassion for abandoned animals, her artistic talents, laughter, sarcasm and wit. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend who loved spending time with her family and friends, being silly, dressing up on Halloween and making people laugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Ward.

Debbie is survived by her children; daughter, Brittney Ketscher; son, Tyler Gorman; two grandsons, Bode Gorman and Connor Zachary; siblings, Pamela Kabage, Jill Miller and Albert Ward; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful friendship, help and care from Carlotta Spurger, Fred Coey and their families.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to your local animal shelter, the American Diabetes Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation. Memorial will be held privately with family. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.