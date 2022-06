The family and friends of Mary Jo (Gotham) Wirht are invited to attend a memorial service to honor Mary Jo at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Exeter Presbyterian Church, 200 S. E St. in Exeter. Mary Jo was born in October 1922 and died in January 2022. A brunch reception at the church will follow after the memorial service and all are encouraged to come. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Online condolences may be made at to smithfamilychapel.com.

