David Bravo, 1955–2022

David Bravo passed away on May 7, 2022 of ALS at All Saints Hospital in San Leandro, Calif. He was 67 years old. David was born on April 9, 1955 in Fresno, Calif.

David attended Farmersville Elementary School and Exeter Union High School.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Floyd and Rose Bravo.

David is survived by his brother Rick Bravo and his wife Cynthia; nephew, Rick Bravo and his wife Emi and their daughter Rose; nephew, Derrick Bravo; and niece, Annette Bravo.

David’s service will be at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Exeter, CA. Burial will follow at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.