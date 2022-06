Esther M. Baum of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was 93 years old. A memorial service for Esther was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Family Chapel and online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.

