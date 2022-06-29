Edwardo Meza, 1989–2022

Edwardo Meza passed away on June 20, 2022 in Visalia, Calif. He was 33 years old. Edwardo was born on May 28, 1989 in Visalia, Calif. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Exeter. Burial will be in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

