Ma Eliza Frias De Palma, 1973–2022

Ma Eliza Frias De Palma passed away on June 23, 2022 in Exeter, Calif. She was 48 years old. Ma Eliza was born on Sept. 16, 1973 in Mexico. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church follow by the burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

