Mark Brian Goodman, 1962–2022

Mark Brian Goodman was born on Sept. 6, 1962 and passed away June 24, 2022, in Tulare, Calif. He was born in Concord, Calif., to parents Clay and Betty Goodman and was the youngest of four siblings.

Mark grew up in Pixley, Calif. He spent much of his youth outside whether it was camping, playing baseball or in the pool. He went to Tulare Union and graduated in 1980. He then spent the next few years working in insulation with his father. He then went to work at the Saputo cheese factory in 1993 and has spent the last 28 years there as a maintenance technician.

He married the love of his life Lori Burris on August 13, 1993. They spent the next years raising their four children. He loved spending time with his family and being outside. Mark was the first person to lend a helping hand whether he knew the person or not and by the time he was done, they would be friends for life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clay and Betty Goodman; brother Bruce Goodman; mother-in-law Virginia Burris; and Uncle Glenn Whitt. He is survived by the love of his life Lori Goodman; daughter Breann (Joshua); son Mark Wyatt (Annika), daughter Heather, and stepson Richard Sandoval; three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Collyn, and Gracelynn; sister Gay Kinder (John), brother Doug Goodman (Dixie), sister-in-law Kellie Hipp (Ed), and sister-in-law Norene Perkins; and Aunt Judy Whitt, as well as many nieces, and nephews.

Services are entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 5 and was closed for family from noon to 2 p.m. and open to the public 2-6 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 at the Exeter District Cemetery.