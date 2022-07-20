Joyce Loucille Flick, 1943–2022

Joyce Loucille Flick passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. She was 78 years old. Joyce was born on Dec. 2, 1943 in Visalia, Calif. to Jude and Mable Benton; she was the middle of five children.

She was an amazing mother and Grammy that was always there when we needed her. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.

She is survived by two siblings, Janet Disher and Thomas Benton; two children, Tim and Tammy; and six grandchildren.

If you would like to pay your respects, you are welcome to attend the memorial service we are holding in her honor at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter, Calif. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.