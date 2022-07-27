Eunice Alma Frey, 1925–2022

Eunice Alma Frey, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2022. She was 96 years old. Eunice was born Oct. 2, 1925, just outside of Ivanhoe, Calif., to Ralph and Rhea Crouse. She attended Ivanhoe Elementary School and graduated from Visalia Union High School, Class of ’44, when as she often said, “All the boys were either too young to date or 4F.” She graduated from Visalia Junior College in 1946.

Upon graduating from college, Eunice was employed by the County Schools Office, located in the “old courthouse.” She was such an accomplished secretary and mimeographer, she assisted 10 different bosses! This skill and experience helped her later in life as she managed a household and family run businesses. She was so organized she could return from a 10-minute trip into the garage with exactly that missing screw or anything else you needed!

As teenagers, Eunice’s older brother, David, and his best friend, Eugene Frey, would jerry-rig their car to zap any little sister who dared to touch it. In turn, the sisters would throw rotten tomatoes at them!

After the men returned from the war, Eugene came home to find that Eunice was all grown up. Eugene and Eunice were married March 6, 1948 at Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before Eugene’s passing in 2010. Together they ran an egg business, Frey & Frey Eggs, with over 2,000 laying hens.

The Frey’s were well loved and few trips to the grocery store were complete (even up to 30 years after “chickening-out”) without running into “an old egg customer.” The Frey’s also had a trucking business and farmed a variety of crops; primarily peaches, citrus and olives. Over the years, they experimented with raising kiwis, pomegranates, Christmas trees and even earthworms.

She was a valued member of both the Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church and Woodlake Presbyterian Church.

Eunice was quick-witted, laughed easily and had a ready smile. She loved God, cherished her family and lived life to the fullest. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, but has left us with many happy memories and a legacy of love, devotion to her faith and dedication to family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lee Frey; infant twin sons, Donald and Ronald Frey; siblings, Calvin Crouse, Dorothy White, David Crouse, Lois Crouse, Geraldine Eslick and Carl Crouse.

Eunice is survived by her five children and their families: John and Pam Frey of Tulare, Calif., Marilyn and Rich Mohr of Woodlake, Calif., Barbara and Martin Franks of Visalia, Calif., Leonard and Kathie Frey of Camarillo, Calif., and last but not least- Diana and Tim Mulick of Woodlake. She was Grandma to 13 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren—as you can see she was really GREAT! She was also “Mom” to many of her children’s friends throughout the years.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Woodlake. Because Eunice loved to garden, the family is requesting that those attending bring a flower or piece of greenery, to build a bouquet representing the beautiful variety of people that were part of her long and joyous life. For those unable to attend, if desired, please donate to a Dementia/Alzheimer’s charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.hadley-marcom.com.