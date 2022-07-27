Mary Darlene Lyles, 1946–2022

Mary Darlene (Butler) Lyles of Dover, Ark., passed away Sunday, July 16, 2022 in Dover, Ark. She was 75 years old. Mary was born Aug. 19, 1946 in Lindsay, Calif., to Brink Butler and Tennessee Butler.

She was member of the Bibles Students. Mary was avid gardener and enjoyed playing marbles and watching birds especially Cardinals.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David; two sisters and two brothers.

Mary is survived by her husband, Obria Lyles Jr, of Dover; three children, Paul D. Lyles (Barbara Woodard) of Dover; Darla Brown (Bobby Stewart) of Russellville, Ark., Sabrina L. Thompson of Russellville, Ark.; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and other family and friends

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Russellville Family Funeral.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Russellville Family Funeral with burial following in Pisgah Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.

Obituary and online guestbook are available at www.russellvillefamilyfuneral.com.