Phoebe Jane Collins, 1928–2022

Phoebe Jane Collins passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1928.

A celebration of life service will be starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the First Christian Church, located at 2659 1st Street, Napa, Calif. 94558, with Pastor Rick Craig, officiating. All are invited to come and share your memories of Phoebe and celebrate her life and share some of the stories you have of mom.

A reception will follow the celebration of life service at the church.

In lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Porphyria Foundation or charity of your own choice.