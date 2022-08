Alfonso Herman Barrera passed away on Aug. 7, 2022. He was 30 years old. Alfonso was born on July 22, 1992 in Lindsay, Calif. Services were held on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. His Mass was held at Sacred Heart on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn