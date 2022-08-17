Maria Socorro Fernandez, 1932–2022

Maria Socorro Fernandez passed away on Aug. 7, 2022. She was 90 years old. Maria was born on July 12, 1932 in Mexico. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a burial at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

