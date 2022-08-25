Sharon Ann Bulger, 1938–2022

Sharon Ann Bulger passed away on July 31, 2022. She was 84 years old. Sharon was born March 18, 1938.

Sharon became an antique collector and dealer early on in her life. She started a shop in Long Beach, Calif., before moving to Exeter, Calif., where she continued with her love of the antiques/collectibles business.

She was an artist and craftsman; she designed and crafted jewelry, using naturals, semi-precious stones, glass beads, wooden beads, carved coral and many other things. She used gold, silver, and plated findings and was very creative. She absolutely loved what she did.

She also loved to knit and gather yarn of all kinds from all over the world and was very accomplished with knitting as well. She would sell some things, and give things away to friends and family and the needy to keep warm with her large wrap-around scarves and such.

Sharon was a very accomplished woman, loved her home life and was happy to watch movies, old TV programs on DVD, and some of the new ones on TV.

Sharon loved to eat out and enjoyed many of the local restaurants in Exeter and Visalia.

She loved the beach at Morro Bay, the mountains, Sequoia Park, giant sequoia and redwood trees, Yosemite Falls and all natural wonders.

Sharon was a fun, loving, witty and intelligent person. She loved to talk with her friends and loved ones about many different subjects, over a nice glass of wine.

She believed we are not alone in this Galaxy, or Universe, saw several UAFs/UFOs and other unexplained things during her life, and loved to talk about the subject.

She is preceded in death by Jack Bulger.

Sharon leaves behind a 23-year long-time domestic partner David; her son, Wes and his wife Irene; four grandchildren, Scott, Melissa, Michelle, Christopher; three great grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylyn, Aryanna; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private.