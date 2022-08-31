Lynelle Georgene Norton, 73

Lynelle Georgene Norton passed away at her home in Exeter, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2022. She was 73 years old. She was the youngest of three children born to Bert and Frances Frazier in Dinuba, Calif.

Lynelle graduated from Orosi High School, College of the Sequoias, and Fresno State University. She began her teaching career at Franklin High School in Stockton, Calif. but most of her years in education were spent at Valley Oak Middle School in Visalia, Calif.

Lynelle married the love of her life, Richard Norton, on June 14, 1969. They were blessed with 36 wonderful years together.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Steve; brother, Herkie; nephew, Tad; and sister-in law, Marianne Frazier.

Lynelle is survived by her brother Ron Frazier; nieces Christine Frazier Boyland, Sarah Frazier Seymore, Samantha Frazier Tate; and her son Steve’s children. She is also survived by her children of love: Jacqueline Martinez and John Samuel Miller; her very special people: Susi Youngs, Teresa Neely, Jeannie Germaine, Elizabeth Fierros, Michelle Kavadas, Larry Coulter; and countless friends.

A celebration of life and luncheon will take place at 12 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022 at 137 Events, 137 S. E St., Exeter, CA 93221.