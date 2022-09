Jose G. Mendez passed away on Aug. 29, 2022 in Visalia, Calif. He was a Gas Company Planner and a resident of Lindsay, Calif. Jose was 84 years old. A Funeral Service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, Calif. Graveside service to follow at Lindsay Strathmore Public Cemetery in Lindsay, Calif. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn