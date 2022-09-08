Leticia Peats, 1959–2022

Leticia Peats passed away on Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:50 p.m. in Sacramento, Calif. She was 63 years old. She was surrounded by family when she died peacefully in her home.

Letty was born in Mexicali, Baja California on Jan. 20, 1959. She grew up in Woodlake, Calif., and later moved to Sacramento. She made a lasting impact in each community and called both her home. Letty will be remembered for her kind and loving heart. She cared deeply for those in need, especially children. She served the Sacramento Children’s Home, Sacramento City Unified School District, and Girl Scouts Tierra del Oro for many years.

She is preceded in death by her mother Maria Trinidad Hernandez; father Carlos Burgoa; and eldest daughter, Cristina Leticia Ramos.

Leticia is survived by her loving husband Dorance Peats; her son, R. Christopher Ramos; her daughter, Corin Ramos; and beloved grandchildren, David Ruiz and Max Ramos Garcia.

Funeral services for Leticia will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7584 Center Parkway in Sacramento. Family and friends are invited to the viewing which begins at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Elder Creek Cemetery, 7201 Elder Creek Road at 12 p.m.

Donations in honor of Leticia can be made to your local child crisis nursery. Children often arrive at the crisis nursery with only the clothes on their backs, or in a diaper. Most crisis nurseries accept new or gently used baby and children’s clothes, toys, and supplies. Monetary donations are also accepted. This was Leticia’s favorite charity.