David Edward Peterson passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. He was 99 years old. David was born on Feb. 3, 1923 in Winters, Texas. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

