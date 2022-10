Bertie Faye Rhodes passed away on Oct. 12, 2022 at the age or 87. Bertie was born on April 12, 1935 in Blue Eye, Mo. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn