Donna Mae Tucker Adkison, 1932–2022

Donna Mae Tucker Adkison passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 26, 2022. Donna was born on Sept. 18, 1932 to Gertrude Godsey adopted by step father Ray Sutton. She was raised in Exeter, Calif. She worked at the Exeter Theatre in high school. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Keller in 1950 after graduation. In 1956 she welcomed her son Kenny and 1957 Keith. Daughter Kristine passed soon after birth Sept. 13, 1959.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed dancing, playing cards and board games. She spent many of her best times at the family cabin in Hartland, Calif.

She was a member of Church of God for over 25 years, served as advisor to “Young at Heart”.

Donna married Conrad Tucker in 1970, they enjoyed their life together until Conrad passed away in 1989. In 1998, Donna met Fred Adkison and married in 1999. Donna has gifted us all with family that we would not have had without her.

Donna leaves behind her loving husband Fred Adkison; her sons, Kenny Keller (Tracy) and Keith Keller (Lora); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four step children; seven step grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren.

She had a wonderful life and made a beautiful family that she has gifted us with. Private burial took place at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.