Joseph Patrick Luiz Jr., “The Hit Man,” 1935–2022

Joseph Patrick Luiz, Jr. (“The Hit Man”) passed away at home on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family, and went to the loving arms of his Savior. Our community has sadly lost a legend. His imprint on the community was vast and will not soon be forgotten. Joe was devoted to his family, his community, and his church. For decades he was a local fixture as “The Hit Man,” not only visiting generations of farmers and taking care of their butchering, but also mentoring countless agriculture students throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

Joe was born in Tulare, Calif., and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1954, after which he pursued his passion and played a season of football at The College of the Sequoias. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Pat, on a blind date. He knew right away that she was the one and they were married in 1956 in Porterville, Calif.

Exeter Meats and Processing, the shop Joe and Pat ran for decades, was a community hub. Through their business, Joe and Pat touched the lives of countless community members and employees who worked with him over the years. Joe served as the president of the California Association of Meat Processors for a time. He found value in his work and truly loved and enjoyed his customers.

Joe always looked forward to, and appreciated the fellowship of his bible study groups. He loved people. Additionally, he enjoyed sports of all types, especially boxing and his beloved Raiders.

He is preceded in death by his son, Douglas Patrick Luiz.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” Luiz, of Exeter, Calif.; daughter, Pamela Kay Whitmire, of Exeter; son, Joseph Luiz and his wife, Pamala Holsinger-Luiz of Portland, Ore.; granddaughter, Jade Luiz, of Denver, Colo.; and granddaughter, Lauren Luiz, of Nashville, Tenn.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Church of God of Exeter. His family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Joe. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to the family through smithfamilychapel.com.