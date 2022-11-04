Walter Vincent Hutcheson, 1934–2022

Walter Vincent Hutcheson passed away in peace in Cayucos, Calif., at age 88. Vince was born to Arthur and Frances Hutcheson and lived his entire life in Visalia, Calif. A graduate of Visalia High School and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Vince returned to Visalia after college. He married Elizabeth Jean Lyons on Nov. 23, 1957, and, together, he and Betty raised six children.

Vince was a farmer who dedicated his life to sharing the fruits of his labors with others. He personified the phrase “salt of the earth,” always adding flavor to the lives of those he met. Vince was never happier than when he was giving away boxes of plums, walnuts and citrus from his orchards and vegetables from his garden to family, friends, and neighbors. Vince and Betty traveled together across the globe to Ireland, Kenya, Egypt, Rome, Mexico, Alaska, Canada, the Equator and the Arctic Circle. Whether it was on a visit to his father’s birthplace in Minnesota or to one of those international locations, Vince was always fascinated by the different farming techniques he saw there.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia and Sacred Heart/St. Anthony’s in Exeter and Farmersville. He volunteered faithfully at the St. Vincent de Paul Center, distributing food to those in need, and was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. As President of People’s Ditch Company for 20 years, Vince contributed to the prosperity of many local farms and ranches.

Vince was loved by his family and friends, and everyone who spent time with him always walked away with a smile. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially around the swimming pool.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; four of his seven siblings, Margaret, Eileen, Pat and Elizabeth; his children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Art (Justine; Wally, Lisa, AJ, Micah and Jamey; Cori, Eric, Henry, Charlie, Max and Robbie; Drew, Kelley and Kaden), Tim (Donna; Sam, Maranda, Raegan and Michael; Nicole and Mike), Matt (Colleen; Patrick, Megan and Magnolia; Kathryn, Brandon, Boone and Trace; Christine and Kevin; Jacque), Mary (Mike; William, Laura and Marco, and Jacob), Patti (Lorcan; Jimmy, Jack, and Pat) and Russ (Melissa; Avrie, Luke, Kenneth, Daniel, and Leah).

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. and Rosary from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Memorial Chapel in Visalia. A funeral Mass, with burial immediately following, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 417 N. E Street, Exeter, CA 93221, or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Building Fund, 506 North Garden Street, Visalia, CA 93291.