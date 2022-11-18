Charles Leon Crisp, 1935–2022

Charles Leon Crisp of Sonora, Calif., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in Visalia, Calif. He was 87 years old. Charles was born on Aug. 5, 1935 in Terasita, Okla., the third child of Charles M. “Ted” and Lavon Crisp.

The family moved to Woodlake, Calif., in 1952 where Charles graduated from Woodlake High School in 1954. The same year he began a long career in the automotive repair field as a mechanic at Visalia Motor Sales (later Quality Olds & Cadillac) where he served as service manager. Charles ended his working career at Sun Waetly Auto Service in Sonora, retiring in 1997.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ortha Richardson; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Crisp.

He is survived by wife of 40 years Peggy J. Crisp; son Jason and grandson Jessie Anders, all of Sonora, and son Justin and his children Valarie and Charles Crisp of Buckeye, Ariz.; and his sister, Mary Sue Senseney of Visalia. He is also survived by former wife Betty Crisp; son, Charles “Chuck” (Karen) Crisp, grandson Garret (Stacie) Crisp, and granddaughter Nicole (Dustin) Boudakian all of Visalia; son Dan (Allison) Crisp and granddaughters Megan (Trevor) Sheffels of White Salmon, Wash., and Jordan Crisp of New Brunswick, N.J.; as well as seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Christian Heights Assembly of God Church, 13711 Joshua Way in Sonora, Calif.