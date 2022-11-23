David S. Mills, 70

David S. Mills of Winters, Calif. was called home on Monday, Oct. 31 2022 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 70 years old.

David is lovingly remembered by his family and friends as an avid outdoorsman, with interests in hunting, fishing, golf and aviation. His early life was spent in Lemon Cove, Calif., where he graduated from Exeter Union High School.

Dave and Nanci moved to Winters, Calif. in 1980, where Dave managed Tufts’ Ranch packing shed (now Berryessa Brewing Co), before embarking on a journey of Real Estate, community involvement through Rotary, as well as establishing a legacy as the head of the Mills Family.

He is survived by his bride of 45 years Nanci Mills; daughter, Ashlee Mills Minton (John); son, Adam Mills (Eleanor); four grandchildren Kayden Kendrick, Madelyn Kendrick, Sofia Mills, and Easton Mills; two brothers, Brad Mills (Ronda) and Charles Mills; and many extended family to include aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

His contributions to the community will be remembered fondly, and his memory cherished by all. The family will be holding a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 at Berryessa Brewing Co (27260 CA-128, Winters, Calif. 95694). The family invites the community for a time of remembrance and celebration of Rocky Mountain Dave.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a tax-deductible donation to Rotary Club of Winters Foundation at P.O. Box 565, Winters, Calif. 95694.