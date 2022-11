Lois Marie Edwards passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born on Jan. 16, 1925 in Malone, Wash. A private burial will take place. A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

