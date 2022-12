Paula Lucille Thomas passed away on Nov. 30, 2022. She was 78 years old. Paula was born on May 7, 1944 in Exeter, Calif. At Paula’s request a private family burial will take place with a carnival to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

