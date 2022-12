Billy Pat Smith passed away on Dec. 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Billy was born on June 13, 1934 in Oklahoma. Graveside Service will take place at 12 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Visalia Public Cemetery Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.