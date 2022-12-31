Earl Snodgrass, 1934–2022

Earl Snodgrass of Exeter, Calif. passed away peacefully in the presence of family, Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 just shy of his 89th birthday. Earl was born to Clearance Snodgrass and Grace (Dill) Snodgrass on Jan. 11, 1934.

Earl graduated Elkland High School in Elkland, Missouri, May 16, 1952. Earl and Elderene (Richerson) married hours later and traveled to Exeter, California. They soon moved to Lindsay where they raised a family of five boys moving back to Exeter in 1976.

Earl started his career in electricity working for Lindsay Electric. In 1967, he started his own business, “Earl Snodgrass Electrical Contracting, Inc. Earl held many patents within the fruit packing industry developing one of the first mechanical fruit dumps which revolutionized the fruit packing industry. His skills in electrical field were many, however, was known for his ability to control mechanical equipment for many different processes. He retired from that business in 1993.

Earl’s hobbies included fly fishing, restoring old cars and John Deere tractors, machining, wood bird carving, general wood working, violin making, traveling and playing cards and various games.

Earl is survived by his five sons, Dan, Steve, Andy, Tim, and Andrew, and five grandchildren Julie Ann Jensen, Gregory, Mathew, Zak and Jackson Snodgrass.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Grace Snodgrass, brother Douglas Snodgrass, and his loving wife Elderene.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Family Funeral Home.