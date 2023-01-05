David Sandoval, 1950–2022

David Sandoval was born Jan. 30, 1950, to Zacarias and Consuelo Sandoval. He was born and raised in the town of Lindsay, Calif. David and his wife later settled in Exeter, Calif., where they raised their two children, Anthony and Patricia.

Just like his father, David was a very hard worker. He drove a truck all his life. In the later years of his career, he was often accompanied by his pug, Cha-Cha, riding shot gun.

He was a beloved son; he faithfully visited his mother each weekend until he was no longer able to do so.

David is preceded in death by his father Zacarias; his little sister Beatrice; and his infant son David Sandoval, Jr.

He is survived by his two children and grandchildren; his mother, Consuelo R. Sandoval; his seven sisters, Celestine, Mary, Cora, Gloria, Rosie, Esther, and Ginger; and one brother, Richard Z. Sandoval.

David will be truly missed. May he rest peacefully until we meet again. John 11:23-24.

Memorial services will be held on Jan. 30, 2023 at Evens Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.